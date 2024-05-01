Live Nation offering $25 tickets for Jennifer Lopez, Barenaked Ladies and 5,000 more concerts

If you’re fed up with out-of-control seat prices at shows, Live Nation is offering an amazing deal heading into the summer concert season.

The entertainment company is celebrating the 10th year of its annual Concert Week, which is when fans in Canada and the US can buy $25 tickets to their fave concert or comedy show.

This year, Canadian concertgoers could cop cheap tickets to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

“For fans in the US and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favourite artists,” reads a news release.

The limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists in North America, spanning a diverse array of genres including pop, Latin, hip-hop, country, R&B, rock, metal, electronic, and more.

You could nab tickets to a Jennifer Lopez, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, or Snoop Dogg concert for just $25!

But you’ll have to act fast. Live Nation Concert Week only lasts between May 8 and 14, and with inexpensive tickets, they’re sure to go fast.

How to secure Live Nation Concert Week tickets

According to Live Nation, once you’ve selected an eligible show, you should look for a ticket type labelled “Concert Week Promotion” before adding it to your cart and proceeding to checkout.

The tickets will be available first to Canadians with an RBC account through the RBCxMusic early access on May 7 starting at 10 am ET. They’ll need to look for “Concert Week RBCxMusic Early Access” tickets in the show they want to purchase on Ticketmaster.

This offer includes all fees upfront in the $25 cost, according to the entertainment company.

You can find more information and the list of participating shows on the Live Nation Concert Week site here.