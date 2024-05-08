Mid-week winning numbers: Lottery numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

If you bought a lottery ticket for the recent draw, make sure to grab your ticket and check the latest results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, May 7, and the jackpot was worth $50 million. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 03, 22, 32, 43, 46, 47, 48, and bonus 49. However, no one won the top prize or the second prize worth $195,104.50.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, though, 36 lottery players will split the third prize, and each one will receive $5,419.60.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes, each one worth $1 million, but no one matched the winning numbers 4, 16, 22, 24, 29, 40, and 42, and 8, 9, 18, 22, 40, 41, and 48.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra were 20, 60, 68, and 71, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Similarly, there was no winner for the Encore prize prize worth $1 million.

The next draw is set to take place on Friday, May 10. The jackpot has now grown to $55 million with an estimated four Maxmillions prizes.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.