Don't freak out: Emergency alert test happening in these Canadian provinces today

Most of Canada is set to receive an emergency alert test today, so don’t be alarmed!

Public Safety Canada will be issuing a test of the country’s Public Emergency Alert system in some parts of Canada.

This means that Canadians will receive an emergency alert tone and test message on their cell phones, radios, and TVs.

How will you know that it’s a test?

The text message to cellphones will read: “This is ONLY a TEST and won’t require any action from you.”

So no, do not call 9-1-1.

You could receive a test #EmergencyAlert on your phone today! Find out when you could receive one and what to do

when you receive it:https://t.co/Dmump5Ip4A#AlertReady #TestAlert pic.twitter.com/CUd7yGvHJw — Alert Ready (@AlertReady) May 8, 2024

Where and when the emergency alert test will happen

The test will happen at 11:55 am MDT in Alberta, 10:55 am PST in BC and at 1:55 pm EST in Quebec.

Ontarians won’t be shaken by their vibrating phone today. Its test will happen next Wednesday, May 15, at 12:55 pm EST.

Manitoba will get a buzz at 1:55 pm CDT, while New Brunswick can expect the emergency alert test at 2:55 pm ADT.

PUBLIC EMERGENCY ALERT TEST TOMORROW. On May 8 at 10:55 a.m. PDT, Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) will issue a test of the Public Emergency Alert system. An Emergency Alert tone & test message will be sent to cell phones, radio & TV. Learn what to do when you receive an… https://t.co/o2Pbpduej5 — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 7, 2024

Newfoundland and Labrador will receive an alert at 3:25 pm NDT, while the Northwest Territories will get it at 9:55 am MDT.

Nova Scotia can expect the test at 1:55 pm ADT, while Nunavut will receive it at 1:55 pm EST.

Prince Edward Island will be sent the emergency alert at 12:55 pm ADT, Saskatchewan will get it at 11:55 am CST, and the Yukon will receive it at 10:55 am YST.

According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications, some alerts will come from the federal government rather than your local government.

⚠️ Public alert tests are happening today across Canada (excluding ON).

Note: some alerts will come from the Government of Canada rather than your local government. Check out the schedule to see what time it will be sent in your region:https://t.co/c1VZOBRX9N pic.twitter.com/ezb3EhzjEF — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) May 8, 2024

To receive these alerts, your phone must have an excellent internet connection and be alert-compatible. The government will automatically send these alerts to your phone at no cost, and all radio and TV broadcasters in Canada are required by law to broadcast public alerts.

The National Public Alerting System is a joint effort between governments and industry partners, such as the CRTC, to warn the public of hazards and threats to life and safety, including Amber Alerts and civil emergencies.