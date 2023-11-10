Seven arrested during pro-Palestine “sit-in” at Justin Trudeau's office

Seven people were arrested on Thursday by Montreal police during a pro-Palestinian “sit-in” at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office, in his Papineau riding.

A group of protesters were demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and held an occupation “in solidarity with Palestine,” according to a social media post by the Montreal chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The organized activity invited members to come to show their solidarity with Palestine.

A graphic on the organization’s Instagram post read:

“We, the people of Montreal, are here to demand that Canada calls for:

An immediate ceasefire Lifting the siege of Gaza For Israel to follow the law An emergency humanitarian intervention

We will not leave until these demands are met.”

The organization demanded that “Canada use our tax dollars to send aid, food, water, shelter, and anything else the people of Palestine are demanding.”

In a phone call with Daily Hive, a spokesperson for the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) confirmed that a protest took place at Trudeau’s office on Thursday evening and seven people were arrested for “obstruction.”

According to the SPVM, the building manager had to close the office building at 6 pm, “like every day” and people inside refused to leave and were therefore “taken out of the building.”

The Montreal branch of the Palestinian Youth Movement is inviting more demonstrators to protest in the city again this weekend, lobbying for the “ongoing genocide against our people in Gaza at the hands of the brutal zionist occupation.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau called for calm amidst the growing conflicts between Israel and Hamas and emphasized the importance of “avoiding escalation.”

We also agreed on the importance of avoiding escalation of this conflict in the region, and I condemned the disturbing rise in reported incidents of Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Arab discrimination around the world. More on what we discussed: https://t.co/AWoRir9Ckq — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2023

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Trudeau condemned reports of an overnight shooting at two Jewish schools in Montreal, calling them “horrifying.”