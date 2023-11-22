Justin Trudeau slammed for "out of touch" fundraiser with tickets costing up to $1,700

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party are being called out for an “out of touch” fundraiser that cost people a pretty penny to attend.

The fundraiser, titled “An Evening with Justin Trudeau,” happened Tuesday night in Kanata, Ontario, and was centred around the Liberals’ plan to “make life more affordable” for Canadians.

Many found this theme ironic given the price point the attendees had to pay — $1,700 for the regular price and $850 for youth aged 35 and under.

“$850 for ages under 35 is a steal. What an incredibly charitable discount,” one person sarcastically wrote on X.

“‘Plan to make life more affordable’ while charging $1700 a ticket, amazing. They’re so far up their own asses they don’t even realize they’re satirizing themselves,” reads another X post.

“This man is out of touch with reality,” added another.

According to the Liberal Party’s website, these fundraisers help make “real change and positive politics.”

The party has made it a point to be transparent about these events, making sure to post in advance about the fundraisers, host in publicly accessible spaces, and facilitate media coverage.

Upcoming events with Liberal cabinet members Sean Fraser and Melanie Joly cost between $400 and $1,200 to attend.

When asked to respond to criticisms about this fundraiser being “out of touch,” the Liberal Party’s director of communications, Parker Lund, did not give Daily Hive a straight answer.

He highlighted the party’s “strongest standards in federal politics for open and transparent political fundraising events” and how they challenge other parties to do the same.

He also pointed out the price of recent fundraising events with Pierre Poilievre, which matched the $1,700 tickets for Trudeau’s event.

Trudeau has been under fire the past few weeks for his handling of the conflict in Gaza.

The prime minister’s ratings aren’t looking good either.

According to a recent Leger poll, 72% of Canadians think that “after nine years and three mandates, it is time to try something different with a new prime minister.”