Looking for cheap phone plans? These are the best Black Friday deals in Canada

Canada’s major wireless providers have some amazing cheap phone plans available for Black Friday this year.

Whether you’re looking for a more affordable option or want to upgrade your battered-up cellphone before the new year, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of.

Here are the savings you can expect from Bell, Rogers, Telus, Koodo, Fido and Virgin.

Bell has Black Friday phone deals that include new Google Pixels with 5G data starting at $1 a month, iPhones starting at $15 a month, and Samsungs starting at $1 a month.

You can also bring your own phone in and get 70 GB of data for just $55 a month.

Rogers Black Friday promotions include discounted new phones and amazing bundles. You can get an iPhone 14 with 128 GB of data, a Samsung Galaxy S23, or a Google Pixel 7 for $0 a month for 24 months.

If you had your eye on the new iPhone 15, the carrier has brought down a 128 GB plan from $48.38 to just $12.55 a month for 24 months.

Rogers also has a deal pairing 5G mobile, and Ignite Internet plans starting from $55 a month.

Telus has some amazing Black Friday phone deals.

Telus has some amazing Black Friday phone deals. You can get the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, or the Google Pixel 7 for $0 for 24 months. More of an iPhone user? You can also get up to $1,060 off an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Have an iPhone 13 lying around? If you trade it in at Telus, you can get a new iPhone 14 for $5 per month for 24 months.

Koodo’s Black Friday phone deals include a 30 GB data plan for only $34 a month when you bring your own phone, the latest Google Pixel 7 for $0 a month, and the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for just $5 a month.

If you bring your own phone or add a family member to your account, you can get a 30 GB data plan for just $34 a month at Fido. Other Black Friday phone deals include a new iPhone 14 or Samsung S23 FE for $0 down.

Virgin has Black Friday deals on data plans and phones.

The carrier has two Black Friday deals on data plans — you can get 30 GB for $34 a month or 40 GB for $40 a month if you bring your own phone.

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, Virgin is offering iPhone 14s for $0 down, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for just $5 a month, and the latest Google Pixel 7 for only $1 a month.

