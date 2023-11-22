Couple wins over half a million dollars after trying a new lottery game

One lucky couple is celebrating a massive win after playing a lottery game for the first time.

Minh Quang Chung and Tran Truong are a married couple who live in Windsor, Ontario, and describe themselves as occasional lottery players.

Instant Bingo and The Big Spin are some games they enjoy playing. But one day, they decided to mix it up by buying The Bigger Spin, a $10 Instant lottery game.

After playing their game, they were shocked to discover that they had won… something.

“I called Quang, and we had no idea what it meant at first,” said Truong, so she immediately called her husband. “Quang came to the store to meet me.”

The couple learned that they had won a chance to spin The Bigger Spin wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto.

“Even after leaving the store, we didn’t believe it,” said Chung.

When the big day finally came, he thought the massive wheel would be heavy.

“So I gave it a spin with all my might,” said Chung.

When the wheel finally slowed and stopped, they discovered they had won a six-figure lottery prize.

“It took me a minute to process it landed on $550,000!” recalled Chung.

Now half a million dollars richer, the happy pair said they’ll be using their winnings to travel but putting the rest into investments.

“This is our first time playing The Bigger Spin and our first big win!” said Chung.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Boulevard in Windsor.