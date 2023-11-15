Nearly 75% of Canadians want to "try something different" with a new prime minister: poll

In a recent survey, almost three out of four Canadians seem to have taken a dislike to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to a new Leger poll focusing on the approval of Trudeau, 72% of Canadians think that “after nine years and three mandates, it is time to try something different with a new prime minister.”

The survey, conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press, spilled the tea on a range of issues— affordability, housing, inflation, healthcare, government spending, and climate change.

Only 30% of respondents said they were satisfied with Trudeau’s government, while 63% gave it a thumbs down.

Trudeau is trailing behind Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the “Who would make the best prime minister?” category. Poilievre is stealing the spotlight with 27% support compared to Trudeau’s 17%.

The poll continues to highlight that 61% of Canadians have a “negative impression of Trudeau,” while 45% feel the same way about Poilievre.

Among current issues, the Liberal government’s handling of affordable housing and coping with high inflation received the highest dissatisfaction rates among pollers, with 81% and 75% of Canadians dissatisfied, respectively.

This web survey was conducted from October 20 to 22, 2023, with 1,612 Canadians 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.