Will the real Pierre please stand up? Comedian dupes rally-goers into thinking he's Pierre Poilievre

Brown hair, a blazer, and a T-shirt are apparently all it takes for people to think you’re Pierre Poilievre.

Canada’s favourite sketch comedy program, This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently attended a Pierre Poilievre rally with their comedian Chris Wilson, who pretended to be the Conservative leader, and people totally fell for it.

Wilson came ready in the perfect Poilievre disguise– his hair was gelled with a comb-over, and he wore the Conservative leader’s signature blazer and T-shirt combo.

A video shared on TikTok shows Wilson approaching several rally attendees with some Poilievre-esque one-liners.

“Do you want a plastic straw?” Wilson asks, making a quip at the federal government’s plastics ban.

He introduces himself to one woman as Poilievre, taking her by surprise.

“Oh my god, you look different…,” she remarks as she goes in for a hug.

Eventually, Wilson says he’s sneaking past security to hopefully brush shoulders with the real Poilievre.

Along the way, he stopped to take pictures with Poilievre supporters, who didn’t seem to notice that Wilson wasn’t actually the Conservative leader.

Wilson didn’t meet Poilievre face-to-face, but he definitely gave it his all.

“It’s been a wonderful success here today. This is as close as I can get to meeting me,” he says as he turns back to Poilievre. “So close, so far.”