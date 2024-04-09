NewsPoliticsCanada

"Absolute masterpiece": Canadians react to ex-Lib MP Jody Wilson-Raybould's spicy message to Trudeau

Apr 9 2024, 6:16 pm
Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould side-eyed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X on Wednesday, and Canadians are eating up the drama online.

The prime minister joined thousands of Canadians outside in Ottawa on Monday to witness the ultra-rare total solar eclipse.

He posted a video of himself waving to eclipse watchers on Parliament Hill.

“Sunny ways,” reads the post’s caption on X.

Shortly after, Wilson-Raybould reposted the video with lyrics from Ray Stevens’ song “Where the Sun Don’t Shine.”

For those who may not remember, there’s bad blood between Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau.

The former justice minister was kicked out of the Liberal caucus back in April 2019 after she accused the prime minister and his office of pressuring her to drop a criminal prosecution against multibillion-dollar Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould had announced her official resignation from Trudeau’s cabinet before she was ousted.

Five years later, Canada’s former attorney general is still slamming Trudeau, and many Canadians are here for it.

“Mad respect for you Jody Wilson-Raybould!” reads one comment on her post.

Someone called it an “absolute masterpiece.”

“Can you become the leader of Canada? Like run as independent and then pick the cabinet from all parties and just end this awful system we have?” added another supporter.

Even New Democratic Party NDP Charlie Angus responded, calling the post a “burn.”

“The technical term here is ‘ouch,'” he snarked.

Others weren’t so impressed with the post.

Wilson-Raybould was succeeded by the Liberal Party’s Taleeb Noormohamed as MP for Vancouver Granville in 2021.

