This West Asian country is quickly becoming a trending destination for Canadians

Are you dreaming of your next vacation? People are setting their sights on this country in Western Asia, which is considered among the “fastest rising destinations” for Canadians.

According to a report by Skyscanner, more and more Canadians are setting their sights on Turkey, with a whopping 62% surge in flight searches from Canada to Bodrum in just the past month.

Not surprisingly, eating is a top vacation activity for 53% of Canadians, and Bodrum seems to fit the bill.

“According to Skyscanner’s 2024 Travel Trends Report, Canadians are looking to live their best foodie lives on a budget,” said Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel and trends destinations expert. “With Turkey being both beautiful and affordable, it’s the cherry on top for travellers that the food scene in Turkey is exceptional as well.”

Apart from its fantastic street food, 19 restaurants in Bodrum were just added to the Michelin Guide. Two of them, Kitchen and Maçakız, also have Michelin stars.

But if you’d rather stay within budget, Lindsay has some suggestions.

“Amongst the list are affordable options like Bağarası, Kısmet Lokantası, and Kurul Bitez,” she said.

“Fifty-three percent of Canadians say that they are prioritizing food experiences as the main activity on their vacations in 2024,” she said. “Take advantage of your surroundings and visit this seaside village at the tip of the peninsula, ideal for a pre-lunch swim or to take in enchanting views during dinner.”

Once you’ve had your fill, there’s more to love about Bodrum than just the food.

Located in southwest Turkey, Bodrum is a port city that stretches along the Aegean Sea and offers something for party lovers, nature lovers, and history buffs alike.

You can also board a traditional Turkish wooden sailing vessel and explore the region’s rocky coves, islands, and crystal-clear waters.

If Bodrum looks like your next travel destination, use Skyscanner’s monthly view feature to see the options available to you right now. You can also opt for the Price Alert to track any price changes for preferred routes.