Stubbornly positive Canadians bent on sharing their solar eclipse photos despite crap weather

Apr 8 2024, 9:20 pm
One of 2024’s most awaited events, a total solar eclipse, has finally ended.

With their solar eclipse glasses and pinhole projectors in hand, people across Canada flocked to their rooftops and viewing points to enjoy the celestial event.

Some were able to capture the phenomenon in its full glory in clear skies. Others made do with what they had.

A Calgary photographer managed to get the following images.

Building a DIY pinhole camera came in handy for an Alberta resident.

In Edmonton, the eclipse had better visibility than some other Canadian cities.

Beautiful photos emerged out of Montreal and other parts of Quebec.

But rain clouds took over the skies in several regions of Canada, leaving people frustrated.

As they often do, thick clouds above Vancouver made getting a clear view of the sky impossible.

Did Vancouverites give up, though? Never.

However, that didn’t stop ardent sky-gazers who took some award-worthy photos of the (awful) cards they were dealt.

Optimists in the city still tried to look on the bright side (there was none, but okay).

“The cloudy Vancouver sky protected me from the eclipse,” one positivity-minded Vancouverite jested. “I’m lucky to be alive, honestly.”

Talk about a silver lining.

Despite their usual weather differences, Toronto seemed to to collaborate with Vancouver over the weather.

Let’s just say it was a good day for everyone’s eye health.

Grey was the colour of the day.

In the core of the city, people who gathered to see the eclipse found themselves literally searching for the sun in the sky.

In Fredericton, New Brunswick, one person caught the eclipse in its full beauty.

The solar eclipse was visible in much of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, though the clouds tried their best to ruin things.

Did you take any photos of the solar eclipse? Did the weather foil your sky-gazing plans?

Or did both things happen simultaneously?

Share your pics with us by emailing [email protected].

