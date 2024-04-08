Stubbornly positive Canadians bent on sharing their solar eclipse photos despite crap weather

One of 2024’s most awaited events, a total solar eclipse, has finally ended.

With their solar eclipse glasses and pinhole projectors in hand, people across Canada flocked to their rooftops and viewing points to enjoy the celestial event.

Some were able to capture the phenomenon in its full glory in clear skies. Others made do with what they had.

A Calgary photographer managed to get the following images.

Here’s my best eclipse shots from Calgary using a Canon 90D with a Canon 135mm L lens and a Heliopan variable ND filter. I also cropped in the photo a bit. You can see a couple sunspots if you look closely. #Eclipse2024 #SolarEclipse2024 #yyc pic.twitter.com/LrQ3UvqeUe — Terrill Tailfeathers (@Terrilltf) April 8, 2024

Building a DIY pinhole camera came in handy for an Alberta resident.

made a quick pinhole camera to capture the partial eclipse in calgary pic.twitter.com/qrJlEtJfAF — krishn (@KrishnRamesh) April 8, 2024

In Edmonton, the eclipse had better visibility than some other Canadian cities.

☀️ Solar Eclipse 2024 – Edmonton, AB pic.twitter.com/k9xsIvBZlL — Parker Lehr (@TheRealxHa1l) April 8, 2024

Maximum eclipse from Edmonton at 1240 MDT. 34% of the Sun’s diameter & 23% of its area is obscured. pic.twitter.com/El3YBjDydU — Bruce McCurdy (@BruceMcCurdy) April 8, 2024

Beautiful photos emerged out of Montreal and other parts of Quebec.

My pic of the total eclipse at Lachine, Canal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Ma photo de l’éclipse total eau Canal Lachine, Montréal, Québec, Canada pic.twitter.com/L3wAYLPUQu — Christopher Sundita (@csundita) April 8, 2024

But rain clouds took over the skies in several regions of Canada, leaving people frustrated.

As they often do, thick clouds above Vancouver made getting a clear view of the sky impossible.

Did Vancouverites give up, though? Never.

It’s raining here in Vancouver, and I have to work indoors on top of that, so I have to live vicariously through everyone else watching the eclipse today. 😭#Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/LFejLINKp8 — Josh Goring (@whoisjken) April 8, 2024

However, that didn’t stop ardent sky-gazers who took some award-worthy photos of the (awful) cards they were dealt.

Hi-res photo of the solar eclipse as viewed from Vancouver, BC. pic.twitter.com/T6klK6iqvk — Don Wilson, LLB 🇨🇦 (@DNSWilson) April 8, 2024

Solar eclipse was absolutely incredible to view in Vancouver today pic.twitter.com/j48pBdpx5N — Danny 💙🌙✨ (@dekubrush) April 8, 2024

Yep, another incredible Eclipse in Vancouver. AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/XzmpaVZdm3 — Jen Gomes (@JennieSays_) April 8, 2024

Optimists in the city still tried to look on the bright side (there was none, but okay).

“The cloudy Vancouver sky protected me from the eclipse,” one positivity-minded Vancouverite jested. “I’m lucky to be alive, honestly.”

Talk about a silver lining.

The cloudy Vancouver sky protected me from the eclipse. I’m lucky to be alive honestly — Matviyko (@kingmatviyko) April 8, 2024

Despite their usual weather differences, Toronto seemed to to collaborate with Vancouver over the weather.

Let’s just say it was a good day for everyone’s eye health.

I am happy to report no one in Toronto will have damaged their eyes watching the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/eGWi6nC9yT — Jew in a Canoe ✡️ (@WillieHandler) April 8, 2024

Grey was the colour of the day.

Eclipse in Toronto pic.twitter.com/LSp4ydf1iI — Steve Sladkowski (@sladkow) April 8, 2024

incredible view of the eclipse in Toronto pic.twitter.com/DqxohheFEd — Megan MacKay (@mmmegan) April 8, 2024

watching the total Solar eclipse in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/b5Q08TnkqL — alp like the mountains🌋 Цей (@nihilismisok) April 8, 2024

In the core of the city, people who gathered to see the eclipse found themselves literally searching for the sun in the sky.

Growing crowd in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, peering at the dimming sky and debating where exactly the sun is in the heavily clouded sky. #eclipse pic.twitter.com/qlEKJT96uO — David Rider (@dmrider) April 8, 2024

I’m eclipse-watching with a huge group of people in Toronto and no one even knows where the sun might *hypothetically* be, good job Mother Nature, you joy-robbing wench pic.twitter.com/MJ9eDsUU5Z — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) April 8, 2024

tryin to see the eclipse here in Toronto be like pic.twitter.com/bsR9X8ENRc — Mar Katoto 🌠 @ da little pink thing (@MarKatoto) April 8, 2024

The solar eclipse from Toronto A truly historic moment. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/ukmApzePoB — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) April 8, 2024

Toronto can’t even enjoy the eclipse because it’s still a cloudy, grey and joyless hellhole!!! — T (@_tlg) April 8, 2024

In Fredericton, New Brunswick, one person caught the eclipse in its full beauty.

Drove all the way to Fredericton just to see the eclipse. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/GXUkAu1Dll — Robert Harris 🫐 (@I_make_maps) April 8, 2024

The solar eclipse was visible in much of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, though the clouds tried their best to ruin things.

This was in Manitoba, lucky you guys to have a total-ity eclipse! pic.twitter.com/fxAPZLZCJe — Nausheen Peerwani (@NausheenPirwani) April 8, 2024

Eclipse in Winnipeg Manitoba from my balcony. pic.twitter.com/hyeFrrlV7y — RiverCate 👁❤️🇨🇦 (@RiverCate) April 8, 2024

