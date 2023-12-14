Timothee Chalamet causes pandemonium at Canadian mall

Timothée Chalamet broke the Toronto internet yesterday when he made an appearance at Yorkdale Mall to promote his upcoming movie, Wonka.

The American actor and Academy Award nominee took a few moments to chat with us about the movie and even get schooled on a little bit of Toronto slang.

The film, which premieres on Friday, December 15, sees Chalamet joining the ranks of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp portraying the eccentric Willy Wonka and telling the origin story of his fantastical chocolate factory.

It’s also a musical (because of course it is), whose soundtrack features Chalamet singing on seven tracks.

“[The director of the movie] Paul King says you’ve got a voice like Bing Crosby,” Taylor (the interviewer) says to Chalamet and adds, “Is that facts, or is that cap?”

Chalamet, flattered by his director’s compliment, gets visibly tripped up by our use of Toronto slang in his question.

Final answer? “I’m gonna go… cacts,” Chalamet finally concludes, blending the two options together.

So, it seems it will be up to audiences, then, to decide for themselves whether Timothée Chalamet’s voice of an angel is fact or fiction when they go see the movie this month.