Daddy duty: Jagmeet Singh casually held his tiny baby while addressing the parliament

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Jun 23 2022, 8:55 pm
Daddy duty: Jagmeet Singh casually held his tiny baby while addressing the parliament
New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh had a special supporter clung to his arm at the parliament yesterday — his baby girl Anhad Kaur.

As her dad talked about the effects of inflation on Canadian families, baby Anhad nonchalantly listened in — no tantrums, just business — like she’s used to it.

Singh’s wife Gurkiran Kaur was also at Parliament Hill and posted clips of herself and Anhad on her Instagram story.

The father-baby duo participated in the question period. And shockingly, no one asked the most high-priority question of all: “May I hold the baby? 🥺”

Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould welcomed Anhad into the House of Commons using some pretty awkward language, calling her a “little person” and referring to her using he/him pronouns.

“I welcome the member, the honourable leader of the NDP’s little person here, so congratulations for bringing him in,” she said before moving on to respond to Singh’s questions.

Watch the full video here:

