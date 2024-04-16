Celine Dion is opening up about her ongoing health struggles in I Am: Celine Dion, an upcoming feature-length documentary set to premiere this summer.

On April 16, the iconic Canadian singer announced on X that the new documentary would debut globally on Prime Video on June 25.

Amazon MGM Studios that it has acquired the rights to the documentary in January.

According to the studio, the documentary is a snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career of Dion, “one of the most recognized, respected, and successful performers in pop music history.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, the documentary will take fans on a journey inside Dion’s past and present as she battles with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said Dion in a previous statement.

The singer revealed that she had a rare neurological disorder in an emotional video on social media in December 2022.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition causes “progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things including sudden movement, cold temperature, or unexpected loud noises.”

The documentary captures the global megastar’s never-before-seen private life living with the disorder. Viewers will go behind the scenes with the pop icon, from visiting her couture touring wardrobe to spending time in the recording studio.

The studio says I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming, giving a glimpse into the legendary singer’s journey “toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” stated Dion.

“During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner had to cancel her world tour last year because of SPS.

In December 2023, Dion’s sister, Claudette, revealed in an interview that the disease was worsening.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” said Claudette. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She has always worked hard.”

She added that because the disease is so rare, “some have lost hope.” SPS only affects one to two per million people. Therefore, research on the disorder is limited.

However, despite her health struggle, Dion made a rare appearance at the Grammys in February, presenting Taylor Swift with the award for album of the year. She received a standing ovation as she took the stage.

The upcoming documentary will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

