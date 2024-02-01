Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in February

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

Great movies for just $2.99 are playing at Cineplex theatres across Canada this month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” the cinema chain said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning for only $2.99 plus tax.”

Here are the movies available.

Saturday, February 13 — Peppa Pig – 20th Anniversary Cinema Party

Encores from Sunday, February 11.

Saturday, February 14 — The Smurfs 65th Anniversary

Encores from Saturday, February 24.

The official website shows an updated list of screening times and films.

Alongside Family Favourites Saturdays, Cineplex will be offering general admission movie tickets and a small bag of popcorn for $5 each, plus tax, every Tuesday this month, too.