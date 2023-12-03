Fact: Home Alone is to holiday movies what Mariah Carey is to Christmas music. So fans couldn’t help but feel a tad emotional when costars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara reunited at a recent event.

Culkin, 43, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1, and his onscreen mom was there for her onscreen son to give a speech, reported People.

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation… the reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” said O’Hara.

The duo also starred in the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which was also directed by Chris Columbus.

In her speech, the Canadian-American actress congratulated Culkin, stating, “You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

Culkin’s fiancée, Brenda Song, and their two kids were also at the event, along with his Party Monster costar Natasha Lyonne.

“Thanks for all your kind words and your stories and stuff. You know, you made my kids’ dad, their papa, look good. And the most important thing to me is also that their papa understands that he wasn’t always his papa; he used to be a kid, too, you know?” he said.

“To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say, Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

Fans were absolutely touched by the heartwarming reunion.

catherine ohara being there for him makes me so emotional pic.twitter.com/e0Zzlvz6AO — alexis (@HRTBREAKBUTLER) December 1, 2023

“thanks mom mom”

“oh darling baby”

macaulay culkin and catherine o’hara. don’t look at me i’m sobbing BADLY 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QY6eSRCQvp — sar | fan account (@saraahhca) December 1, 2023

While I’ve seen “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2” many times, I think they were more magical than ever tonight. These photos are everything.#MacaulayCulkin #CatherineOHara #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/eDTw0Lp8zg — Carol M Vazquez (@SongbirdCarolV) December 3, 2023

Awwwww, I love this moment and the nostalgia of it. MC and I are the same age. It’s like looking back at a family photo of my childhood ❤️🥰 bringing back sweet Christmas memories. Good for MC on his star ⭐️ and I just LOVE #CatherineOHara! What a cool moment with… https://t.co/3upYPl2H3w — Rachel Martin (@RacheLaneMartin) December 2, 2023

One joked that it was a good thing the on-screen mom remembered her youngest child this time.

Will you be watching Home Alone this year?