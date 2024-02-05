Taylor Swift drops Grammy’s bombshell with new album announcement

Sunday was a big night for Taylor Swift. Not only did she take home a Grammy Award, she also announced her new album.

While accepting the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights,” Swift announced that fans will be able to hear her brand new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” in April.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

The news was met with loud applause from those in attendance at the awards show and a lot of reaction on social media.

being a taylor swift fan is so stressful but i love it here — steph (@stephdalorian) February 5, 2024

its the way we all thought we had it figured out w reputation tv and then here comes taylor swift pulling an absolute stunt no one saw coming😭😭 — val loves barrett the most (@lovinghughes) February 5, 2024

we needed this fam — Kathleen (@itsmekathleeno) February 5, 2024

Within minutes, Taylor Swift’s new album announcement was trending in Canada.

Swift is set to perform in Toronto and Vancouver as part of her massive Eras tour, which has been on pause since late November, with the first shows of 2024 scheduled for later this month at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.