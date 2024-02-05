CuratedCelebritiesCanada

Taylor Swift drops Grammy’s bombshell with new album announcement

Feb 5 2024, 2:45 am
Taylor Swift/X | Dan MacMedan/USA Today

Sunday was a big night for Taylor Swift. Not only did she take home a Grammy Award, she also announced her new album.

While accepting the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights,” Swift announced that fans will be able to hear her brand new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” in April.

The news was met with loud applause from those in attendance at the awards show and a lot of reaction on social media.

Within minutes, Taylor Swift’s new album announcement was trending in Canada.

taylor Swift

Tortured Poets Department/X

Swift is set to perform in Toronto and Vancouver as part of her massive Eras tour, which has been on pause since late November, with the first shows of 2024 scheduled for later this month at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

