Canada is filled with interesting sites and places — and some of them happen to be really, really big.

We’re not just talking mountains and lakes — we have also included some obscure roadside attractions, like the biggest paperclip in the country as well as the largest beaver.

From airports to towers to dinosaurs, here is a list of some fun facts about Canada when it comes to some of the biggest, tallest, and largest things across the country.

The biggest and busiest airport

The biggest airport in Canada is Toronto Pearson Airport, so it comes as no surprise that it is also one of the country’s busiest. According to online data, over 45 million passengers travelled through Pearson in 2023.

The biggest tower

At 553.33 metres tall, the CN Tower in Toronto is Canada’s tallest freestanding structure on land.

The biggest roller coaster

At 1,672 metres long and 93.3 meters tall, the Leviathan is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada. You can take a ride on the Leviathan at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario.

The biggest loonie

In true Canadian fashion, we have a very big loonie — which is also the country’s largest — in Echo Bay, Ontario. It was erected in 2012 and is 15 feet tall.

The biggest dinosaur

The biggest dinosaur in Canada and the world is located in Drumheller, Alberta. The dinosaur, modelled after the Tyrannosaurus Rex, stands 25 metres tall and weighs a whopping 65 tonnes.

The largest mountain

Mount Logan is the highest mountain in Canada, with its tallest point being 5,959 metres in elevation. Located in the Saint Elias Mountains of Yukon, it’s also the second-highest mountain in North America.

The longest road

The Trans-Canada Highway is the country’s longest national road. It extends east-west across Canada between Victoria, BC, and St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. It passes through all 10 Canadian provinces, and its main route is over 7,821 km long.

The biggest lake

Canada’s biggest lake is Lake Superior, which spans 82,100 square kilometres. It is also one of the largest bodies of fresh water in the world.

The tallest totem pole

The largest totem pole in Canada is located in Alert Bay, BC. It is 52.3 meters tall and was crafted by six Kwakwaka’wakw artists. It was erected in 1973.

The longest bridge

The Confederation Bridge, which connects PEI and New Brunswick, is Canada’s longest bridge. At 12.9 km long, it is also the longest bridge in the world to cross ice-covered water.

The longest river

The Mackenzie River is the country’s longest river, at 1,738 km long. It runs through the Northwest Territories from Great Slave Lake to the Beaufort Sea.

The biggest national park

Wood Buffalo National Park is the country’s largest park. Located in the northeastern and the southern Northwest Territories, it spans 44,741 km squared. According to Parks Canada, “it protects a large swath of the Northern Boreal Plains ecosystem, the largest herds of wood bison in the world, vital whooping crane habitat, extraordinary examples of karst and caves, and the Peace-Athabasca Delta.”

The largest pedestrian suspension bridge

At 182 metres long and 45 metres high, the Eagle Canyon suspension bridge is the longest in Canada and is located in Dorion in Ontario’s Superior Country.

The highest waterfall

While you may think it’s Niagara Falls, Canada’s highest waterfall is actually Della Falls, located in Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. It has an extremely steep vertical drop of 1,445 ft.

The largest paperclip

It sounds strange, but the largest paperclip exists in Canada and also happens to be the biggest one in the world. Standing just over 15 feet tall, the roadside attraction is located in the tiny town of Kipling, Saskatchewan.

The biggest island

That would be Baffin Island, which lies between Greenland and the country’s mainland. It has an area of 195,928 square miles (507,451 sq km), making it the largest island in Canada.

The largest Canadian goose

Well, it’s not technically a living goose, but a statue of one stands proudly in Ontario’s northern town of Wawa. Known as the Wawa Goose, it is the largest of its kind in Canada and was created to attract tourists to the small town.

The biggest beaver

Again, this isn’t the biggest living beaver in the country, but rather a statue. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the town of Beaverlodge unveiled the giant critter along its highway corridor.

What other fun facts about Canada would you like to see us cover? Let us know in the comments.