“Winter with a heart of cold” headed Canada’s way

Canada’s winter forecast is out and it looks to be a mixed bag of mild and chilly weather across the country.

The Old Farmers’ Almanac released its 2025 Canadian Edition on Monday, predicting a winter with a “heart of cold.”

While “temperate is on tap” for most of the country, the weather forecast says Ontarians can expect snow.

“A winter of big freezes and heavy snowfall will be centred in Ontario and eastern Manitoba, while most of the rest of the country will get a reprieve from snow-shoveling and super-cold temperatures,” said Carol Connare, the Almanacs’ editor.

Saskatchewan will (mostly) be spared from a white winter, but should brace for below-average temperatures.

According to the Almanac, southern sections of British Columbia and Alberta can also expect the same crisp temperatures, so don’t forget to bring your winter gloves when you leave the house.

On the other hand, the most southern areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be experiencing a wet winter, with a few snowstorms interspersed with other types of precipitation.

Regional winter weather forecasts

The Almanac also provided a breakdown of the forecast in each Canadian region.

Atlantic Canada

According to the weather forecast, winter won’t be as cold as usual in Atlantic Canada. The coldest times will come during early to mid-December and late February.

As for snow, precipitation will be above normal in the east and below in the west.

“Snowfall will be below normal throughout the region, offering a break from endless shovelling,” explained the Almanac. “It will be snowiest in early December, mid-January, and early and late February.”

Southern Quebec

It’ll be warmer than usual this winter in Southern Quebec. The coldest periods will be in early to mid-December and late February.

Snowfall and precipitation will be below normal, according to the Almanac. The snowiest periods will be in early to mid-December, early to mid-January, mid- and late February, and early March.

Southern Ontario

Central Canada can expect a colder-than-normal winter. According to the weather forecast, the coldest periods will fall in early December, early and late January, and late February.

Southern Ontario will also experience above-average precipitation, with snowfall being above average in the west and below average in the east.

“The snowiest periods will be in early November, early and late December, much of January and February, and early March,” reads the Almanac.

The Prairies

Winter will be colder than usual throughout the Prairies. It will be coldest in early and late December, early and late January, and mid- and late February.

The Almanac forecasts above-normal precipitation and snowfall throughout the region all winter.

Canadians in the Prairies can expect snow to come early, with heavy snowfall in mid-to-late November. It will be snowiest in early and late December, early January, mid-February, and early March.

Southern BC

The winter weather forecast is chilly for southern BC. It will be colder than average, with the coldest periods in early December and early and mid-January.

Precipitation in southern BC will be below average, according to the Almanac.

Snowfall will also be lighter than expected, with the snowiest periods in late November, early December, early January, early to mid-February, and early March.