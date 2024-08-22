10 signs you're a Canadian tourist in Europe

It’s that time of year when many Canadians are either jetting off to or coming home from big European adventures, and they’re all sharing in the experience of being a Canadian tourist abroad.

In a sea of romantic languages, if your Canadian accent doesn’t give you away, several other quirks are sure to reveal your true nationality.

So, if you’re heading off on a trip across the Atlantic and want to blend in, you might want to avoid these 10 Canadian-specific habits (or flaunt them proudly).

You *try* to make small talk with everyone

In Canada, it’s totally normal to ask the cashier at the grocery store how their day is going but you’ll find not everyone in Europe is as enthusiastic about swapping pleasantries. That doesn’t mean you won’t meet awesome people, but the “superficial” greetings are much less common.

You can’t help but ask how old everything is

When the oldest building you’ve ever seen is 150 years old, it’s hard to wrap your mind around medieval architecture and 18th-century streets that would have inspired Bridgerton around every corner.

You keep wondering why it smells so bad

Unfortunately, the incredible architecture isn’t the only thing that’s old in these historic cities. The sewer systems also show their age and you can tell one is nearby from at least a block away.

You ask for iced coffee

Don’t be surprised if your server brings you a cup of hot coffee with ice on the side. And if you’re in England and ask for cream in your morning coffee, you might just get whipped cream.

You smile at strangers on the street

You might get someone to smile back, but you’re more likely to get a confused look thrown your way.

You say thank you to bus drivers

In Canada, it’s second nature to thank your bus driver for bringing you to where you need to go safely, but it’s not quite the same in Europe. In some countries, drivers might not even hear you from behind the thick protective glass.

You try to tip everyone

Thankfully, your travel budget will get a bit of a break when eating out since tipping isn’t as much a part of the culture in Europe. It also means not all servers are happy to go out of their way to provide you with awesome service.

You start every question with “sorry”

It’s not just a stereotype, Canadians really do say “sorry” more often than others and it becomes so much more obvious when interacting with Europeans.

You get asked if you’re an American at least once a day

You’ll probably be quick to correct them, especially when you see faces soften after they find out you’re Canadian.

You complain about the smoking (but not to their faces)

As soon as you land at a European airport, you’ll notice how much more common smoking is. If you’re not a smoker already, it’s not too bad to cope with until you’re enjoying a glass of wine with a picturesque view and the whole table next to you is smoking up a storm.