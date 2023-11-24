7 of Canada's top ski resorts are in BC, and we can't help but boast

In terms of ski resorts in Canada, BC certainly has plenty of mountains to boast about.

Snowpak.ca recently revealed its list of the top 11 ski resorts in Canada for the 2023-2024 winter season hills, and we can’t help but brag that more than half of them are in BC.

Canada is a true winter paradise that attracts skiers and snowboarders worldwide and is renowned for its heavy snowfall and top-rated trails.

So, without further ado, let’s check out which ski hills made the list and in what order.

Whistler Blackcomb

First place goes to Whistler Blackcomb. Was anyone really shocked by this one? It may be one of the more costly resorts, with the recent surges in lift ticket prices, but Whistler is undoubtedly one of the province’s most popular ski spots.

It could be because of the size of the hill and the wide variety of trails it offers. Whistler has something for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skiers to try, and it’s great for family trips.

Snowpak.ca says, “The resort is easily rated one of the best ski resorts in the world and offers a range of terrain from inbounds backcountry, bowls, glaciers, tree trails to 5 terrain parks.”

Big White

Coming in at number five was Kelowna’s Big White ski resort.

Many skiers prefer Big White for its tree skiing and easy accessibility. The hill is just an hour or so from Kelowna’s airport and is admired for its ski-in, ski-out village, making it easier for those who want convenient access to the slopes. It’s gained more popularity over the years for its abundance of snowfall and has stood the test of time for being a more family-friendly resort. Sun Peaks The first ski hill to officially open in BC for the 2023-2024 winter season has many things to be proud of. The perks of this mountain are diverse terrain with impeccably groomed slopes, and most importantly, it’s not as crowded as Whistler. Its snowfall is a bit more gradual than the others on this list; it can take up to mid-December for the hill to see a huge dump of the white stuff. However, when the time of season comes, you are guaranteed a great day on the hill. Revelstoke Okay, we were really “stoked” about this one. The Revelstoke Mountain Resort has the

biggest vertical drop in Canada, with loads of snow and vast ranges of untouched powder, you are really in for the experience of a lifetime. The town is small, with a population of roughly 8,000 and fewer options for after-ski activities. However, that means that the slopes are typically less crowded than other places (Whistler).

Fernie Alpine Coming in hot at number 9 was Fernie Alpine, which is adored for its consistent and high-quality powder thanks to its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, averaging up to 11 metres of snowfall every winter. Like Revelstoke, it doesn’t have a huge village, and the town of Fernie, which is eight kilometres away, isn’t large either.

However, if you’re all about the powder, nothing will deter you from visiting this mountain resort.

Panorama

Finishing off the top 10, we’re keeping the theme of powder alive with Panorama.

Panorama boasts a range of terrain covered with light, dry powder in BC’s Interior.

The small village, which is mostly car-free, features plenty of ski-in and ski-out accommodations. The mountain also has a village, skating rink, pool complex, and many lodging properties.

Red Mountain