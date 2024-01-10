"Take me back home": Eritrean man's hilarious reaction to a Canadian snow storm goes viral

A TikToker from Eritrea has gone viral after he shared his hilarious experience walking home in a Canadian snowstorm.

User @vroom514 documented himself trudging through a snowstorm in a video that has amassed over one million views on TikTok since it was posted on Tuesday.

“Please guys, someone come take me back home,” he jokingly pleads in the video as snow flies in his face.

He shows the street ahead of him completely blanketed in snow.

“I can’t even see the street. I can’t even see where’s my house,” he says.

He continues to plead for someone to take him back home.

“I’m tired of this weather, bro, I’m tired of Canada, bro,” he quips. The TikToker doesn’t specify where in Canada he is.

“Canada’s not sweet. I swear to God, it’s not sweet,” he adds showing himself comically struggling to make it through the snowstorm.

Then he’s suddenly on a stranger’s driveway, asking them to take him back home.

“What?” the man says confused, walking out of his house with what looks like just a sweater on, as if there isn’t a snowstorm.

@vroom514 asks him for a ride again saying that he can’t even see the street.

“I know, that’s why you gotta walk backward,” the man says, leaving the TikToker to accept his fate and continue to trek through the snowstorm.

Many replied to the video understanding his struggles.

“I knew it was Canada before you mentioned it 😂😂😂 not him telling you to walk backward 😩😩,” reads one comment.

“People don’t understand 😂😂😂😂😂😂 that weather hurts on the face,” added another.

“Come to Vancouver 😂,” suggested one commenter.

While the TikToker didn’t specify where he is in Canada, it’s most likely that he’s on the east coast where Ontario and Quebec have been battered by a powerful snowstorm this week.

His comical reaction is in contrast to a Ugandan man’s wholesome reaction to seeing his first snowfall last November.