No matter where you’re living, winter pretty much always guarantees a wet ‘n’ wild forecast. Now, I’m not about to slog my way through the season with cold feet — if you too are sick of suffering from frozen tootsies, we highly recommend taking a gander at our roundup of the best winter boots that’ll keep you safe from the crappiest weather!

Waterproof and *chef’s kiss* for early or milder winter days, this lace-up pair will take you all around town (and maybe even off-road if you’ve got the hiking bug). Reviewers report that they’re actually pretty darn comfy even on wider feet, so you won’t have to stress about any pinching when you’re strutting your stuff.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $119.99+. Available in 13 colours and women’s sizes 5-12.

Arguably more tactical than stylish, these boots are decked out with a seam-sealed membrane that’ll keep slush, snow, and puddles from seeping into your socks. Reviewers really love that the top opens up fully, making them perfect for people with wider calves and allowing you to tuck your pantaloons inside when the winds really pick up.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $104.97+. Available in 12 colours and women’s sizes 5-12.

A classic’s a classic for a reason, and these *chonky* boots deliver comfort and warmth in spades. They’re water-resistant, insulated, and have a lightweight sole that won’t drag you down when you’re out and about. Did we mention the soles also have suction pads that’ll help you stay upright on slippery surfaces?

Get a pair from Browns Shoes for $298. Available in five colours and women’s sizes S-XL.

What makes this rubber pair a major standout is its snow collar. It cinches and is designed to keep out all the icky stuff (slush, salt, water, etc.) while helping lock in all that precious heat. They’re rated for up to -40ºC and they have a moisture-wicking inner lining that’ll stop sweat from ruining your day. Reviewers really like that they don’t weigh a ton, either.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $66.62+. Available in three colours and men’s sizes 7-15.

This hiking-style pair has a thick and plush sherpa lining, padded footbeds, and a non-skid rubber outsole to prevent slips and falls. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also right on trend, thanks to a leather upper and fun, contrasting laces.

Get a pair from Simons for $129.95 (originally $199). Available in two colours and women’s sizes 36-41.

You’ll be perched up on a chunky platform, while having your precious tootsies protected from cold and snow (thanks to the water-resistant upper). Unlike lace-up styles, you won’t need to struggle to put these suckers on — just pull on and go!

Get a pair from Browns Shoes for $215. Available in three colours and women’s sizes 6.5-11.

If you’re a die-hard fan of your Docs, consider these the perfect winter upgrade. You’ll find all the brand’s classic deets (like pull tabs and extra-durable welt stitching, par example), plus cold weather-friendly additions like a water-resistant finish, polar fleece lining, and a grooved anti-slip outsole that’ll save you from slips and falls.

Get a pair from Simons for $250. Available in women’s sizes 5-10.

Don’t be fooled by this duvet-like footwear — these boots are water-resistant and wool-lined to keep things nice and toasty when the temps plummet. Their soles are lightweight and flexible but equipped with a jagged edge that’ll help you grip icy sidewalks. If you need another reason to love them, they also feature a zipper at the back to make taking them on and off less of a struggle.

Get a pair from Simons for $238. Available in two colours and women’s sizes 7-10.

Rock the après ski look without ever stepping on the slopes! These alpine boots are completely waterproof and rated for -30ºC, so you know they’ll hold up to your most intense winter adventures. They even have a mudguard for extra protection.

Get a pair from Simons for $200. Available in four colours and women’s sizes 5-10.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect combo of style and function, these are it, folks. They’ve got a shearling lining and a grippy, lightweight sole (hello, non-slip power), with a narrow shaft that’ll look extra flattering paired with relaxed-fit pants and skirts. They do run a smidge big, so consider sizing down for a more snug fit.

Get a pair from Simons for $360. Available in four colours and women’s sizes 37-42.

They have all the standard bells and whistles (cushioned insole, grippy outsole, and waterproof construction), with a thermal reflective lining that’ll preserve your body heat and use it to keep your feet warm and dry. Reviewers call them a total game-changer when it comes to winter attire and say they have impressive longevity, too — great if you’re not keen on buying a new pair of boots every winter.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $98.08+. Available in seven colours and men’s sizes 7-17.

No matter what kind of winter you’re expecting (wet, snowy, muddy, slushy, you name it), these boots can handle it. They’re flexible, waterproof, and lightweight, with heat-resistant insulation that’ll keep your body heat from escaping when you’re traipsing through snowbanks. Reviewers say they’re a snap to get on and off, too, thanks to a unique back “ledge” that’ll let you slip ’em off your feet hands-free.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $54.99+. Available in two colours, women’s sizes 6-15, and men’s sizes 5-14.

These are the fully loaded winter boots of your dreams, thanks to a rugged, non-slip sole, seam-sealed construction, waterproof upper, and an anti-fatigue foam footbed. Their sleek shaft keeps things from feeling too clunky when you’re stomping around, while also pulling double duty and locking out cold wind and slush. Their lace-up design means you can customize the fit, too, depending on what kinda socks you’re rocking that day.

Get a pair from Simons for $149.95 (originally $190). Available in two colours and men’s sizes 8-12.

Fleece lining and waterproof construction make these a dream for milder winter days (or when you feel like leaving your heftier boots at home). They have a zippered opening, with an elasticated front that’ll move with your foot while you’re out and about.

Get a pair from Browns Shoes for $229.98 (originally $278). Available in four colours and women’s sizes 6-11.

Where would we be without winter’s most famous footwear? There’s a reason the style’s been on regular rotation in every It Girl’s closet for the last two decades — these boots are soft, plush, warm, cozy, and cute as heck. Pairing equally well with your fave loungewear as they do with a mini skirt or denim, they’ll also keep your feet warm as can be when things start to get frosty. And while we *love* shearling’s naturally thermoregulating properties and breathability, they’re a bit susceptible to moisture. Solve that by giving them a spritz with a water-repelling spray to keep them in tip-top condition for years.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $186.72+. Available in five colours and women’s sizes 5-12.