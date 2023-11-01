Take it from Canadians, Peter. The first snowfall you ever witness is truly magical.

But then there’s this terrible thing called January.

So soak up the enjoyment while you can.

A Ugandan and his girlfriend have gone viral on TikTok after capturing the man’s pure reaction to seeing snow in Canada for the first time in his life.

Peter, who is from Uganda in East Africa, and his girlfriend, Marie, chronicle their relationship on TikTok.

“Interracial couple 🇺🇬🫶🏼🇨🇦,” reads their channel’s tagline. “Our love story + our community in Uganda.”

On Monday, the couple uploaded a short video of Peter witnessing his first snowfall and his pure reaction has catapulted the video to over 4.3 million views.

“Oh, my God!” he can be heard saying. While smiling ear to ear, Peter says, “I’m so so happy to see the snow my first time. Yes, now finally I am in Canada.”

You sure are, brother.

The video is geotagged in Quebec but doesn’t give a specific area. Northern and eastern parts of the province got a sprinkle of snow on Monday morning (but nothing compared to what February will be like, Peter…)

Some comments praise Peter’s jubilation, like one TikToker who wrote, “Protect him at all costs!” while others warn Peter, “That’s just the wet snow, wait until the real stuff!”

Marie admits she was “a bit disappointed when we got outside” and says she “wanted him to see real nice fluffy snow for the time, not this.”

And you have to admit, it’s still pretty adorable. Too bad the rest of Canada doesn’t react this way during the first snow.

Maybe we should?