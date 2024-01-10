An animal shelter in Saskatchewan rescued a cat this week after it was found in a trap frozen to the metal bottom amid a cold snap sweeping through western Canada.

The animal was taken in by the Lloydminster and District SPCA after it was reportedly trapped Monday evening in -32°C weather.

“Covered in snow, frozen to the metal bottom, and bleeding upon arrival at the shelter, our staff rushed him to the vet,” the organization stated on its Facebook page.

“Luckily, the only injuries were to his paw pads and he should recover well; however, this could have ended much worse so we urge those to not use cat traps in this weather condition.”

According to the Saskatchewan SPCA, while it is the legal right of a property owner to trap cats, there may be serious legal ramifications for the person doing the trapping if the animal is harmed in the process.

“The moment the cat is trapped, the person who set the trap has the legal responsibility to ensure the health and welfare of that animal. If the cat becomes distressed, the property owner can be charged under The Animal Protection Act,” the SaskSPCA website stated.

The Lloydminster and District SPCA says it believes the finder of this stray cat had good intentions; however, in light of this incident, it would like to remind people that trapping in freezing conditions is not safe for animals and cat traps offer no protection from the elements, and “cats can freeze to death in no time.”

The shelter added that it’s good to provide a warm shelter for stray cats using insulated boxes or containers with straw inside. Make sure it’s elevated and protected from wind and moisture.

If you notice a stray cat seeking warmth near your home, consider temporarily bringing them indoors until the weather improves. The shelter recommends posting found animals on social media and having them scanned for a microchip.