"Got the drift zones": Car's exit from icy Canadian driveway divides internet

A driver’s exit from a steep and icy Canadian driveway is being widely shared online, and viewers can’t quite decide if the driver lost control or was in perfect control the whole time.

TikTok user Amanda Clarke uploaded the video on December 26 from her Nova Scotia community, where a white vehicle is seen exiting its parking spot and drifting sideways down a steep driveway to the main road.

Its drift conveniently lands its nose in an opening on the opposite side of the driveway. The driver doesn’t go back home, though. Instead, the car drifts in reverse further down the driveway until its rear end hits another patch of level ground on the shoulder.

Finally, it spins around to face the main road before proceeding.

“POV: trying to get out of your driveway when you live on a hill after an ice storm,” Clarke captioned the video.

“After the first slide it was time to park it and try again tomorrow,” one commenter said.

“*Cough* salt,” another said.

But others thought the driver handled the situation perfectly.

“I don’t think the comments understand, they have this down to a science. They got the drift zones and everything,” one user said.

“I only saw expert maneuvering,” another added.

Of course, the escapade was only possible because another parked car in the flat spot closest to the road moved halfway through the video. It’s not clear where it went.

Do you think the SUV’s exit was a display of dangerous hijinks or expert-level ice handling? Let us know in the comments.