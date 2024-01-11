Half of Canada is being slammed with bone-chilling cold temperatures this week, and Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued dozens of warnings over the extreme cold.

A map of the current warnings shows huge swaths of the country are in red, where multi-day cold chills are expected, and residents are warned to be prepared.

In Alberta, the arctic blast combined with the wind will make it feel between -40°C and -50°C in some parts.

In Vancouver, the forecast suggests it will be in the negative double digits as “arctic air combined with strong outflow winds gusting to 60 km/h will generate wind chill values of minus 20 beginning tonight.”

That’s way, way below average for this time of year for the coastal region.

Temperatures are expected to moderate by Sunday, but in several spots, ECCC is making no promises that things will get significantly warmer.

“Slight improvement in the temperature is forecast for early next week, but certainty is low and below normal temperatures are likely to continue,” the warning says about Calgary’s prospects.

But until then, it’s important to check on children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses, who are at a greater risk for extreme cold than others.

Additionally, those who work or exercise outdoors or are without proper shelter should also watch for the symptoms of cold-related illnesses.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” ECCC said.