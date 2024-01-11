NewsWeather

Waves and wind hammer Vancouver as forecasters warn of frostbite risk

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jan 11 2024, 4:56 pm
Waves and wind hammer Vancouver as forecasters warn of frostbite risk
Waves crashed into the seawall at English Bay on Thursday, January 11, 2024. (Daily Hive)

Blustery winds coupled with high tides created huge waves on the shores of Metro Vancouver Thursday morning as the region braces for an arctic outflow pattern that could bring wind chills of -20°C to the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement early Thursday morning warning of elevated ocean levels and storm surges. Coastal flooding is a risk in the Strait of Georgia, along Stanley Park, at UBC, and in Kitsilano, Richmond, and Delta.

That’s in addition to an arctic outflow warning that’s in place for Metro Vancouver, where ECCC says wind chill values making it feel like -20°C pose a significant risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

“Arctic air combined with strong outflow winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour will generate wind chill values of -20°C beginning on Thursday night,” the agency said.

The federal forecaster says temperatures could warm up again on Saturday afternoon, but it’s not certain. In the meantime, residents are advised to dress in warm layers and cover as much skin as possible when going outside.

Does the incoming cold have you cancelling your plans? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop