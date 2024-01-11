Waves and wind hammer Vancouver as forecasters warn of frostbite risk

Waves crashed into the seawall at English Bay on Thursday, January 11, 2024. (Daily Hive)

Blustery winds coupled with high tides created huge waves on the shores of Metro Vancouver Thursday morning as the region braces for an arctic outflow pattern that could bring wind chills of -20°C to the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement early Thursday morning warning of elevated ocean levels and storm surges. Coastal flooding is a risk in the Strait of Georgia, along Stanley Park, at UBC, and in Kitsilano, Richmond, and Delta.

That’s in addition to an arctic outflow warning that’s in place for Metro Vancouver, where ECCC says wind chill values making it feel like -20°C pose a significant risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

“Arctic air combined with strong outflow winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour will generate wind chill values of -20°C beginning on Thursday night,” the agency said.

The federal forecaster says temperatures could warm up again on Saturday afternoon, but it’s not certain. In the meantime, residents are advised to dress in warm layers and cover as much skin as possible when going outside.

