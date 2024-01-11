6 useful tips for newcomers to survive their first cold snap in Alberta

The “Alberta is Calling” campaign attracted many new faces into the province, often from regions not used to seeing cold snaps where temperatures plunge to -40°C (and below).

Sure, the photos of stunning mountain landscapes and fresh greenery in the ads were captivating, but what was missing from much of the campaign was that Alberta can be downright frigid in the wintertime.

The cold snap has been quite jarring for some, with many new Albertans posting to places such as Reddit asking others how to survive when temperatures plunge to unbelievable numbers.

Luckily, we’re here to help.

Here are six useful tips for those who are experiencing their first Alberta cold snap:

Dress in layers

This is the key to staying warm when the air is so cold. If you have to spend any time outside, dress in a base layer of a warm shirt and leggings or long johns, add a sweater and some pants overtop, then throw on your winter jacket. Make sure your jacket is wind-resistant, and cover any exposed skin with a toque, a scarf, some mitts, and your warmest pair of winter boots.

Keep blankets and other things to keep warm in your car

There’s nothing worse than having your car break down on the side of the road, but when temperatures are as cold as they are, it can be downright dangerous. If you plan to be on the roads during a deep freeze, keep things such as extra blankets, jackets, and a candle in your car to keep yourself warm while you wait for help to arrive.

Use your oven

Your oven is a fantastic source of heat and can help save a few dollars on your power bill as well. Make plenty of meals with the help of your oven; once your food is ready, turn the oven off and leave it propped open, allowing its heat into your space.

Keep jumper cables in your car or invest in a battery booster pack

It’s the worst when you’re in a rush to get somewhere, only to discover that your car got so cold overnight that it won’t start. Keep a pair of jumper cables in your car and find a friend or neighbour to help give you a boost. Another convenient option is to buy a battery booster pack to quickly boost your battery without needing another vehicle to help start your car.

Also, if your car doesn’t have a block heater, now is a great time to invest in one. Plugging your car in overnight will keep the engine warm before starting. Worried about your power bill? A block heater timer will keep your engine warmed exactly when needed but won’t drain any excess power.

Keep your windows shut and check your water pipes

This may seem like an obvious one, but allowing even just a tiny amount of fresh air into your home during a cold snap can freeze water pipes and lead to some pretty scary situations. To avoid pipes freezing and your space flooding, make sure any windows or doors are sealed shut and ensure your water runs often through your pipes.

Stock your home

Power outages are never fun to deal with but are downright deadly during cold snaps in Alberta. In the case of an emergency, keep plenty of blankets and candles handy, and keep enough ready-to-eat foods handy during an outage.