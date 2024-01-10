All of Alberta under extreme cold warning with -50°C wind chill at play

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued extreme cold warnings for the entire province of Alberta, with wind chills expected to soon plunge to -50°C.

The warnings include both Edmonton and Calgary.

Temperatures will drop near minus -30°C tonight, with wind chills near -40°C.

Over the weekend, morning temperatures will reach -40°C in many areas of the province, while wind chills will approach a bitter -50°C.

You might also like: Fill your tank fast because gas prices are set to rise in Alberta tomorrow

"Got the drift zones": Car's exit from icy Canadian driveway divides internet

Canadian lake named one of the best places on Earth to take a cold plunge

ECCC says there will be a slight improvement in the temperature forecast for early next week, but certainty is low, and below-normal temperatures are likely to continue through the week.

The weather agency warns extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.

If you must head outside, dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind-resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.