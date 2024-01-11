Weather whiplash: Calgary set to warm up before another cold snap

It will come as no surprise to anyone living in Calgary right now that we’re currently in the middle of a deep freeze, and while it’s expected to stay cold for a little while longer, there is a short break in sight.

A fresh forecast from Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) shows temperatures are expected to warm to start next week.

“We’re in this cold air. Essentially it’s going to be -30°C, give or take a degree or two, right through to Sunday, but as we look into Monday, there is going to be a slight warm up.”

Pederson says Calgarians can expect temperatures between -15°C and -10°C, and while some predictions might estimate that number to be higher, she says it won’t feel that way.

“There’s a warm-up coming in, but a lot of that warm air is actually going to stay above the surface; you need a really strong wind to really push it out of the Calgary area, so I would say we’re in the-15°C and -10°C range on Monday, not the -2°C that our current forecast says. It’s likely the -2°C exists, but it’s unlikely to actually reach the surface.”

Pederson says the break from the extreme cold is likely to stick around until Tuesday before another cold snap comes in on Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is that it’s not expected to get as cold as we’ve seen the past few days.

So, if you’re dying to go outside (or just grab some groceries), you’ll want to plan ahead and enjoy not freezing your face off when you step outside.