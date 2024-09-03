These Canadian spots are among the cheapest places to see the northern lights

If seeing the northern lights is on your bucket list, but you’re not sure where to stay, this new ranking could help you decide.

The sun is reaching the peak of its 11-year cycle, which means there will be more opportunities to see the northern lights.

InsureandGo, a travel insurance company based in the UK, collaborated with astronomer James LaBelle to find the best times you’re most likely to catch the spectacular northern lights, as well as the cheapest places to visit to see them.

Travel insurance specialists at the company found that interest in the aurora borealis has risen by 234% as sightings become more common due to heightened solar activity.

The solar activity is set to start peaking this month, leading well into 2025, so here’s what you should know to get the most optimal and inexpensive viewing.

When can you see the northern lights?

Solar activity is currently peaking, and the northern lights were visible in many parts of the northern hemisphere in August.

LaBelle, who is a professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College, says it’s hard to predict exactly when the current cycle will peak.

“It looks likely to be early 2025, but could be as late as the first quarter of 2026,” he explained in the report. “The chances of seeing aurora at low latitudes will tail off after that.”

While there’s still some time for optimal viewing of the light show, the window of opportunity is smaller when taking into account the need for a dark sky.

“A major factor is having darkness, which means no or very little moon in the sky. The best opportunity to observe aurora is during approximately half the time when the moon is either below the horizon or very small,” said LaBelle.

What time of night will you see this natural light show?

“You can have activity at any time of day. There is actually aurora going on even in the daytime, but we can’t see it,” explained LaBelle.

However, there is a certain time of night when your chances of seeing it clearly increase.

“Around midnight is typically when the aurora makes its most southerly extent, and when it is most active,” said the professor.

What about light pollution? Can you see the northern lights from anywhere?

While there are those rare moments where the northern lights graced cities and towns with its presence like in BC in May, LaBelle says finding somewhere with minimal light pollution is still paramount.

“Access to dark sky is really important for viewing aurora. Even the presence of more than a sliver of moon can make it hard to appreciate anything but the brightest aurora,” explained the professor.

So, where are the cheapest places to stay overnight to see the lights?

InsureandGo analyzed average hotel costs close to or within locations across Europe and North America known for being a good base for aurora-watching.

The company ranked the most affordable options, highlighting alternative destinations to more expensive choices like Norway or Iceland.

Two Canadian spots made the list of 10 cities and towns.

In sixth place is Fort McMurray, Alberta, where an average overnight stay at a hotel would cost $142.

Following closely behind in eighth place is Whitehorse, with an average hotel cost of $153.

The top spot went to the Isle of Harris in Scotland, where you can stay overnight to see the lights for a mere $73.

Check out the full list below: