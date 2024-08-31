When there’s a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis light up the night skies in BC, people usually rush outside with their cameras to try and catch a glimpse of nature’s light show.
That was certainly the case earlier this year in May when the Northern Lights left hundreds of people awestruck with its dazzling display over Metro Vancouver.
As it turns out, some lucky sky-watchers had the extra chance to see the aurora yesterday evening.
People across BC shared their snaps of the stunning colours that subtly appeared across the night skies last night, with scenes in the Fraser Valley, Kelowna, and Vancouver.
@KMacTWN I was chasing the Aurora Borealis last night. These were taken at Harrison Lake east of Mission BC. These were not visible to the naked eye. I used my cell pic.twitter.com/SYClYrsXN5
— marilyn boyce (@5053Boyce) August 31, 2024
@RyanVoutilainen pic.twitter.com/J26MTnN4Vt
— marilyn boyce (@5053Boyce) August 31, 2024
(1/2) Several of my best (unedited) photos of last night’s aurora from #Kelowna #BC! #BCwx #BCstorm #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #Photography #ShareYourWeather@RyanVoutilainen @PeterVogel @wilfmulder pic.twitter.com/mlS26cUnnv
— Zachary C (@Zach_wx) August 31, 2024
Despite the photos showing some beautiful moments of the aurora, the people who shared the pictures also shared that the lights were minimally visible without a camera.
Of the photos taken, the best views were naturally the places further away from Metro Vancouver’s light pollution. But there were still some shots of the lights from Vancouver.
The struggle w/ the #iPhone15ProMax is still refraction— in this case the #LionsGateBridge’s very bright LED lights.
Ignoring those, the #AuroraBorealis still picked up at 12am, 31 Aug 2024 in #Vancouver #BC@AuroraNotify @TamithaSkov @PeterVogel #NorthernLights #BCwx #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/NoTMqiUlMJ
— Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) August 31, 2024
Northern lights made an appearance in August 30th between 11pm-1am taken at Spanish Banks and Locarno beach
byu/Alphalee invancouver
Here’s to a colourful aurora making an appearance as the summer comes to an end.