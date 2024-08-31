NewsWeather

Northern Lights transform BC skies into magical oasis for lucky night owls

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Aug 31 2024, 6:44 pm
Northern Lights transform BC skies into magical oasis for lucky night owls
Northern lights in BC (James Chen/Shutterstock)

When there’s a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis light up the night skies in BC, people usually rush outside with their cameras to try and catch a glimpse of nature’s light show.

That was certainly the case earlier this year in May when the Northern Lights left hundreds of people awestruck with its dazzling display over Metro Vancouver.

As it turns out, some lucky sky-watchers had the extra chance to see the aurora yesterday evening.

People across BC shared their snaps of the stunning colours that subtly appeared across the night skies last night, with scenes in the Fraser Valley, Kelowna, and Vancouver.

Despite the photos showing some beautiful moments of the aurora, the people who shared the pictures also shared that the lights were minimally visible without a camera.

Of the photos taken, the best views were naturally the places further away from Metro Vancouver’s light pollution. But there were still some shots of the lights from Vancouver.

Northern lights made an appearance in August 30th between 11pm-1am taken at Spanish Banks and Locarno beach
byu/Alphalee invancouver

Here’s to a colourful aurora making an appearance as the summer comes to an end.

