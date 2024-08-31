When there’s a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis light up the night skies in BC, people usually rush outside with their cameras to try and catch a glimpse of nature’s light show.

That was certainly the case earlier this year in May when the Northern Lights left hundreds of people awestruck with its dazzling display over Metro Vancouver.

As it turns out, some lucky sky-watchers had the extra chance to see the aurora yesterday evening.

People across BC shared their snaps of the stunning colours that subtly appeared across the night skies last night, with scenes in the Fraser Valley, Kelowna, and Vancouver.

⁦@KMacTWN⁩ I was chasing the Aurora Borealis last night. These were taken at Harrison Lake east of Mission BC. These were not visible to the naked eye. I used my cell pic.twitter.com/SYClYrsXN5 — marilyn boyce (@5053Boyce) August 31, 2024

Despite the photos showing some beautiful moments of the aurora, the people who shared the pictures also shared that the lights were minimally visible without a camera.

Of the photos taken, the best views were naturally the places further away from Metro Vancouver’s light pollution. But there were still some shots of the lights from Vancouver.

Here’s to a colourful aurora making an appearance as the summer comes to an end.