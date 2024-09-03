"A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity": Canadian Swiftie wins Eras tickets after medical complications

The stars have finally aligned for a lucky Taylor Swift fan from Canada.

Charlotte Richard will get to see her idol live for the first time — for free — after years of setbacks.

The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, resident was one of the winners of RBC’s Avion Rewards contest, scoring not only two free tickets but also free flights and accommodation to the Eras Tour.

Richard says Swift has always been an important part of her life.

“I have so many core memories because of her, and I’m so honoured I get the chance to create another one at the Eras tour this year!” she said in a news release.

“Taylor reminds me of every hairbrush singing session in my room, car rides with my friends, trips to New York.”

She adds that she’s seen Swift in many aspects of her life, starting with her childhood, her teenage years, and now, as a young adult.

It’s been a long time coming for Richard.

She says she couldn’t attend the Reputation stadium tour because of a medical condition, and the Lover Fest was cancelled due to COVID-19.

According to Richard, her parents didn’t let her go to any tours before that because they thought she was too young.

When she saw a post about a person who said they won tickets through RBC’s Avion Rewards contest, she knew she had to try.

“I entered every contest I saw with hopes that someone would change the prophecy for me and give me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Richard. “Then I came across this contest and participated, not thinking I actually had a chance… what a plot twist you were!”

She says her mom keeps saying, “Everything happens for a reason,” and that she didn’t believe it until she opened the email declaring that she had won the tickets.

Richard will be catching the “Shake it Off” singer perform at the Rogers Centre in Toronto in November with her godmother, Caroline Richard.

While she was a lucky contest winner, other Canadian Swifties have had to spend a pretty penny to see the pop star live.