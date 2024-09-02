Canadian wins massive prize using special birthdays as her lucky lottery numbers

A lottery player from Ontario is celebrating after a massive win.

The Lotto Max odds have shone in favour of Wendy Spurr from Hamilton. She’s taking home a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million after a successful August 16 draw.

The 58-year-old has been playing the lottery with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for about 30 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

She enjoys playing games like Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Ontario 49. Regardless of the game, Spurr always sticks with her lucky lottery numbers, which are based on special birthdays.

The birthdays really did bring her luck, giving her her first major win.

“It was morning when I scanned my Lotto Max ticket on the OLG app. I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ and thought I had won $100,000,” recalled Spurr, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

“I checked OLG.ca to learn how to claim my prize and noticed that no one had won $100,000 on this particular draw. That’s when I realized I had actually won $1 million!”

She couldn’t believe it with her own eyes, so she asked a relative to check.

“I asked them to verify that what I was seeing was true,” Spurr laughed. “We were all in shock! It was an unbelievable, hard to describe moment.”

The lottery winner has big plans for her windfall, which includes home renovations and planning for retirement.

“Winning feels amazing! It comes with a lot of different feelings; disbelief, shock and excitement,” she concluded, with a smile.

Spurr bought her winning lottery ticket at Shopper’s Drug Mart on Concession Street in Hamilton.

If you want a chance to win big like Spurr, the next Lotto Max draw will have a $66 million prize pool up for grabs. That includes the $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.