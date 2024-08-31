Reports of injuries trigger recall of over 300,000 electric ranges

After nationwide reports of incidents and several injuries, Health Canada has announced the recall of thousands of electric ranges due to a “fire hazard.”

On August 29, the government department announced that Samsung’s slide-in electric ranges were being recalled due to a fire hazard. According to the recall, people and pets can potentially activate the front-mounted knobs on the ranges, thereby posing a possible fire hazard.

As of August 28, 2024, there have been 57 reported incidents across Canada and seven reported injuries. According to the OECD, there have been 300 reports of unintentional activation in the US since 2013, causing around 250 fires and at least 18 fires that have caused extensive property damage. Around 40 people have been injured, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.

“Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to ensure that children and pets are kept away from the knobs, to not leave objects on the range when not in use, and to check that the knobs are off before leaving home or going to sleep,” reads the statement.

Samsung, which is based in South Korea, said it sold around 326,250 units of the recalled ranges between 2013 and August 2024. The products were manufactured in Thailand.

The company’s recall site reads, “This announcement addresses potential activation of range knobs through accidental contact by people or pets, posing a fire hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the range.”

Samsung said it’s cooperating with Health Canada and is offering owners a free set of knob locks or covers.

You can check here for the complete list to see if your range is included in the recall. The serial number can be found along the interior edges of the range.

Since many ranges have Wi-Fi connectivity, owners are advised to configure the range through the Samsung SmartThings app to receive mobile notifications when a burner is activated.

You can check here for more information about the recall.