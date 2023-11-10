6 celebrities who have professed their hatred for Air Canada

Ah, celebrities. They’re just like us except for the fame, money, following, and popularity. What we do have in common, however, is our collective disdain for Air Canada.

Earlier this month, American reality TV star Nick Viall went off on Air Canada after he and his pregnant fiancée, Natalie Joy, had a poor experience with the airline.

Viall is not the first big-name personality to sound off against Canada’s biggest airline over the past couple of years.

Here’s a recap of different celebrities who have expressed their hatred for Air Canada:

Simu Liu

This past March, Simu Liu called out some Air Canada staff for being “unpleasant” and “unprofessional.”

The Canadian actor posted a message on his Instagram stories sharing his frustrations, even tagging Air Canada, while calling them a “combination of the best and worst of humanity.”

He went on to clarify: “The best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination. The worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds as punching bags.”

Matthew Lewis

Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something. — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

Matthew Lewis, who you might recognize as Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter franchise, took to X (then, Twitter) to blast Air Canada in August 2022.

Lewis made a bold claim, calling Air Canada the “worst airline in North America.”

As part of a lengthy rant thread, the actor said he was kicked out of first class and moved to the back of the plane. “But doing it at the gate,” he posted. “Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than full flight.”

He continued, “Honestly never experienced anything like it.”

Bianca Belair

WWE superstar Bianca Belair has had some issues with Air Canada as well, expressing her ire in a social media smackdown in the summer of 2022.

The WWE wrestler had just wrapped up a tour through Eastern Canada and the WWE RAW women’s champion had some things to say about Air Canada’s service.

“It’s been three days,” Belair said, tagging Air Canada in a then-tweet. “I’ve already come and gone from Canada and I still don’t have my two checked bags, AND your system or customer service can’t even give me any information of where it could possibly be.

“I would rather walk to Canada than to ever fly Air Canada again.”

Fellow WWE superstar Liv Morgan also shared her displeasure with Air Canada, sarcastically tweeting the airline asking for her bags back.

Kardinal Offishall

Dear @aircanada, for several years I remain loyal, but it’s days like today that I question myself. I enjoy your planes, but the actual process to getting into my seat remains an unnecessary thorn in my side. I went… https://t.co/6DG5SkpMzr — Kardinal (@KardinalO) August 28, 2019

Kardinal Offishall, a Canadian artist and record producer, had some strong words for Air Canada in 2019 after calling the airline an “unnecessary thorn in my side.”

According to a lengthy post on social media, Offishall paid for a seat upgrade and received several error messages. Upon calling his credit card company, he saw he was charged several times for the upgrade, totalling a “few grand.”

Upon arriving for his flight (after getting reimbursed), the agent told him, “Yeah, your seat is gone. They didn’t do anything to hold it and everything is now full.”

Nick Viall

Most recently, TV personality Nick Viall and his pregnant fiancée, Natalie Joy, shared that Air Canada did not allow them to board their flight from Toronto Pearson Airport. Following the incident, Viall posted an image to his Instagram story that simply read, “F*ck Air Canada” on a black background.

Joy said she had chatted with Air Canada in advance to add their new puppy to the reservation, and the airline said it could be done at the airport at an additional cost.

According to Viall, the Air Canada representative behind the counter was “looking for a reason” not to let the couple on when she said that there might not be space on the flight for an in-cabin pet, beginning his story with, “Air Canada hates pregnant women.”

“You could just tell [what] her energy was. We were trying to make conversation with her, [she was] ignoring us. Then, almost like it was bad news, she was like, ‘Oh, well, no, that’s right. Looks like it’s gonna be okay,’” said Viall.

Eric Braeden

AIR CANADA is a dismal airlines, with an arrogant staff, mediocre service, etc! My son was just at Toronto airport, wanting to leave for FL! He was there in plenty of time for luggage to be stowed; they told him it took 3 hours to do so, obviously he asked why it took that long!!… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2023

Earlier in November, Eric Braeden of The Young and the Restless added his own soap opera storyline to Air Canada’s growing list of angry high-profile passengers.

Braeden took to X to rant about his son’s recent experience with the airline that he called “NOT GOOD ADVERTISING FOR YOUR COUNTRY!!!”

“Air Canada is a dismal airline, with an arrogant staff, mediocre service, etc!” his post starts.

The actor says his son was at Toronto Pearson Airport catching a flight to Florida.

“He was there in plenty of time for luggage to be stowed; they told him it took three hours to do so, obviously he asked why it took that long!!” reads the post.

He then made another post clarifying that he would never use his stardom to take advantage of a situation, but lamented he was very frustrated with the airline’s handling of his son’s situation.