"Harry Potter" star hates on Air Canada after a horrible experience

Air Canada has been drawing the ire of travellers all summer as the airline has been plagued with baggage snafus, delays, and cancellations.

Now, they might have just lost a valuable customer.

Actor Matthew Lewis, who you might recognize as Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter franchise, took to Twitter to blast the airline on Friday morning.

“Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” Lewis wrote on Twitter.

— 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

In the Twitter thread, Lewis explained his experience with Air Canada.

“Kicking me out of first class to the back of the plane is what it is,” Lewis said.

“But doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than full flight,” he said.

He was told that if he wanted to sort it out, he should go to customer service. When he asked where customer service was he was told it was in Toronto, even though he was in Orlando.

— 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022



“Honestly never experienced anything like it,” the actor wrote. “Literally tore my first class ticket up in front of me at the gate, gave me an economy ticket, and walked away.”

“They even said if I wanna complain or get a refund I have to reach out to them!” The actor signed off the tweet with a middle finger emoji, flipping off Air Canada for its service.

— 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

— Air Canada (@AirCanada) August 26, 2022

Air Canada publically responded to Lewis, asking him to reach out in a direct message.

In an operational improvement update from Air Canada on August 17, Michael Rousseau, president and chief executive of Air Canada, wrote that Air Canada knows “how much our customers value travel and their reliance on us to transport them safely, comfortably and without disruption.”

“This is always our goal and we share with them their disappointment that coming out of the pandemic, the global industry faltered due to the unprecedented challenges of restarting after a two-year, virtual shutdown,” he said.

Next, Lewis is set to be at Fan Expo in Toronto this weekend.

Then, he plans to fly home with WestJet.