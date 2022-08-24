You can add WWE superstar Bianca Belair to the growing list of people who have had some issues with Air Canada after her social media smackdown of the airline.

The WWE just wrapped up a tour through Eastern Canada and the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion had some things to say about Air Canada’s service.

“It’s been 3 days,” Belair said, tagging Air Canada in a tweet. “I’ve already come and gone from Canada and I still don’t have my 2 checked bags, AND your system or customer service can’t even give me any information of where it could possibly be.

“I would rather walk to Canada than to ever fly Air Canada again.”

It also appears issues with baggage weren’t just an issue for Belair. Fellow WWE superstar Liv Morgan also shared her displeasure with Air Canada.

This certainly isn’t the first time this summer that someone has had issues with lost luggage at Air Canada.

From bridesmaid dresses to dogs, this has been a tough summer for airlines losing important luggage.

If the same thing happens to you, there are a few steps you can take to help yourself, including knowing your rights.

The WWE is back in Canada at the end of September with dates in Vancouver, Grand Prairie, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Regina, and Saskatoon. Hopefully, the western swing treats her a little better.