New technology could mean shorter wait times at the border

Wait times at the border could soon be a lot shorter as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) adopts new technology.

In a recent post on X, CBSA announced that the agency is “modernizing the border with digital tools” to make the experience smoother for travellers.

Have you heard? We’re modernizing the border with digital tools, new technology and responsible use of data to make travel smoother. Follow us to find out how you can have your say in the border of the future. Learn more: https://t.co/VWSqbGKVhG#DPW2024 pic.twitter.com/xIQ5MOuR49 — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) January 23, 2024

The increasing number of travellers, security threats, and the need to cut processing times are just some of the reasons why the CBSA stated that it needs to modernize its services.

“We know that new technologies may raise concerns about privacy, bias and protection of personal information,” stated the agency. “To address this, we are taking careful steps to research and plan our actions. We are also taking the time to talk with partners, stakeholders and the public.”

Although CBSA didn’t describe the kind of technology travellers can expect to encounter in the future, it did highlight technology and digital tools that are already available.

Some examples include advance declaration forms that can be filled out ahead of time and digital kiosks and eGates that make it faster and easier for travellers to verify their identity. Travellers have generally been in favour of these new tools.

CBSA also stated that it uses facial recognition technology, but travellers can opt-out.

“If you don’t want to use the new digital tools, you still have the option to present yourself to a border services officer, just as you do now,” reads the site.

The new technology can’t come fast enough for travellers. In some instances, border wait times reached up to two hours last summer.