NewsJobsCanadaCanada

Podcast host apologizes after comments about Gen Z employee go viral

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jan 27 2024, 6:07 pm
Podcast host apologizes after comments about Gen Z employee go viral
@demotedpodcast/TikTok

A podcast host has now apologized after her comments about a Gen Z employee refusing to attend a meeting outside work hours went viral.

Natalie Marie and Ross “Corp” Pomerantz are co-hosts of the podcast Demoted, where they provide “a whole lot of unsolicited advice, heated debates over office etiquette, hilarious role-plays, crazy workplace stories submitted by listeners.” However, one workplace story has stirred up controversy online.

“When asked to come in at 8 am, my Gen Z new hire said, ‘Ugh, sorry, can’t make it; I have a workout class.’ Should this be allowed?” said Marie.

“My visceral reaction was, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me?'” asked Pomerantz.

Marie agreed, stating, “No, fully, like anger typing this out. I was like, ‘Please.'”

“Like my hand’s shaking, it’s not from the caffeine,” added Pomerantz.

“You just started this job,” said Marie. “I don’t give a flying shit about your workout class. Also, an 8 am workout class is too late. Workout at 6, maybe 7.”

Watch the video below:

Their comments drew anger online, with people calling them out for siding with employers who feel entitled to employees’ time outside work hours.

The reaction was so intense that in a video response, Marie said that they had to take the video down.

To be clear, we fully deserved this heat,” she said, adding that the story was submitted by a listener. She further explained that the quarterly meeting was at 8 am and was scheduled to include international team members.

Just to be clear, if you’re not getting paid to work before 9 am, you do not have to work before 9 am. I do not condone that in the slightest,” she said.

Watch the video below:

@demotedpodcast #stitch with @Alexandre Evidente ♬ original sound – Demoted

TikToker Alexandre Evidente posted a reaction video that seemed to resonate with a lot of viewers and currently has 25 million views.

Okay, let’s just say I skip the gym,” he said. “Two things: when can I expect you to reimburse me for my class? And two, are you gonna be paying me from 8 am to 9 am? Or, at the very least, let me leave by 4 pm? Natalie, if your answer to both of those is no, then there’s no discussion needed; I will see you at 9 o’clock today.”

@trekfit #stitch with @Demoted huhhhhh?#corporatelife #gymrat #worklifebalance ♬ original sound – Alexandre Evidente

“Great clap back 👏🏽 dang, I used to love corporate Natalie,” wrote one commenter. “I guess you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

In a follow-up video, Evidente stated that his reaction was his “genuine reaction to the situation in the form of a skit.”

However, he reiterated his previous comment, saying, “Employers need to understand that we all have commitments outside of work. We have a life outside of work.”

“I made that video to empower people to speak up for themselves and set boundaries at work, especially if it’s for your health.”

Where do you stand on this debate?

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Jobs
+ Canada
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop