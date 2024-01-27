Podcast host apologizes after comments about Gen Z employee go viral

A podcast host has now apologized after her comments about a Gen Z employee refusing to attend a meeting outside work hours went viral.

“When asked to come in at 8 am, my Gen Z new hire said, ‘Ugh, sorry, can’t make it; I have a workout class.’ Should this be allowed?” said Marie.

“My visceral reaction was, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me?'” asked Pomerantz.

Marie agreed, stating, “No, fully, like anger typing this out. I was like, ‘Please.'”

“Like my hand’s shaking, it’s not from the caffeine,” added Pomerantz.

“You just started this job,” said Marie. “I don’t give a flying shit about your workout class. Also, an 8 am workout class is too late. Workout at 6, maybe 7.”

Ooop. Grand opening. Grand closing on this podcast😵‍💫😭 pic.twitter.com/vtzR7x39XA — The Anime Guru (@aprettyPR) January 25, 2024

Their comments drew anger online, with people calling them out for siding with employers who feel entitled to employees’ time outside work hours.

My contractual working hours determine when I start and end my day. I do not work outside those hours, and I adhere to them religiously hard stop. For the sake of my mental health and now, as a new mom, a job is not my identity, and they will not work me to death. https://t.co/7sqJ4gXf6a pic.twitter.com/fm1xnu8vfX — Dora Dora Dora (@TinyPrincess_D) January 26, 2024

One thing I respect about Gen Z is that yall don’t let these companies play in yall face. I wish I had the balls in the beginning of my career to stand firm on not allowing these companies to take advantage of me 😩😩😩 https://t.co/ai7Uy0KxxB — Notch (@Notchypoo) January 26, 2024

1. The stereotype that Gen Z are lazy is bull. Every Gen Z I know personally or worked with, will show up. You just have shitty managerial skills by telling them last minute and they have self respect. 2. Stop confusing self respect with people disrespecting you. 3. lol rekt https://t.co/vEP55D8Kkq pic.twitter.com/3S2lp6LLL6 — John Sebastian, Patron Saint of 🍕 (@johnsebastian) January 26, 2024

Do millennials not hear themselves?!? You sounds exactly how boomers sounded when we were entering the workforce 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/5exUjuaKCi — AmaiKaiNaNdalo (@nomsa_malambo) January 26, 2024

The reaction was so intense that in a video response, Marie said that they had to take the video down.

“To be clear, we fully deserved this heat,” she said, adding that the story was submitted by a listener. She further explained that the quarterly meeting was at 8 am and was scheduled to include international team members.

“Just to be clear, if you’re not getting paid to work before 9 am, you do not have to work before 9 am. I do not condone that in the slightest,” she said.

TikToker Alexandre Evidente posted a reaction video that seemed to resonate with a lot of viewers and currently has 25 million views.

“Okay, let’s just say I skip the gym,” he said. “Two things: when can I expect you to reimburse me for my class? And two, are you gonna be paying me from 8 am to 9 am? Or, at the very least, let me leave by 4 pm? Natalie, if your answer to both of those is no, then there’s no discussion needed; I will see you at 9 o’clock today.”

“Great clap back 👏🏽 dang, I used to love corporate Natalie,” wrote one commenter. “I guess you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

In a follow-up video, Evidente stated that his reaction was his “genuine reaction to the situation in the form of a skit.”

However, he reiterated his previous comment, saying, “Employers need to understand that we all have commitments outside of work. We have a life outside of work.”

“I made that video to empower people to speak up for themselves and set boundaries at work, especially if it’s for your health.”

