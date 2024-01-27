Police in Ontario are currently on the hunt for two suspects who committed what was perhaps the most Canadian crime ever earlier this month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of hockey equipment, of all things.

The duo took the whopping $38,000 in goods from a Canadian Tire in Kingston around 11:15 pm on January 16, more than two hours after the store had closed for the day.

Based on security footage, the individuals entered wearing coats, hoodies, hats and face masks during business hours, with one helping the other strategically hide within a floor display in an aisle before he left.

After waiting for hours, the hidden perpetrator emerged and proceeded to round up a bag full of hockey gloves from the sports section, along with nearly 100 hockey sticks that they taped together for easy transport.

Though the movie-esque plan was nearly foiled when a single stick clattered to the ground and was heard by a cleaner working elsewhere in the store, the thief made their way out an emergency exit door and met their accomplice outside, where they escaped in a vehicle.

Per the Kingston Whig-Standard, Kingston Police are still investigating the incident and, having not yet identified any suspects, are asking anyone with any information to contact them.

Online, people are calling the crime a “pretty well-executed heist” and joking that authorities should be on the lookout for “a new start-up hockey team in the area fully equipped.”