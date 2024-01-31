CBC head Catherine Tait still not ruling out exec bonuses amid hundreds of job cuts

CBC President Catherine Tait is still not ruling out executive bonuses despite the public broadcaster’s plans to cut hundreds of jobs this year.

Tait was asked by Conservative Member of Parliament Rachael Thomas during a House of Commons heritage committee hearing on Tuesday if the CBC would still be giving bonuses to executives.

She first clarified that what are usually called bonuses is considered “at-risk incentive pay” at the company.

“We have a rigorous process,” she said. “It is not my decision to award performance pay; it is, in fact, the decision of the board of directors.”

Tait says that the decision as to who gets “performance pay” comes at the end of the fiscal year.

“As I have also said in public, everything is on the table,” she added. “So, we will see at the end of the fiscal year, based on results and where we are financially.”

The CBC President slashed 800 jobs and still has the nerve to say executive bonuses are “on the table.” Last year those bonuses averaged $14,000/person. I wonder what they’ll be this year? Out-of-touch! 🙄 #defundcbc#cpc#canadianpoli pic.twitter.com/xw3MWqOhoO — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasMP) January 31, 2024

Thomas also grilled Tait on whether the CEO herself is eligible for a performance bonus, citing the decline in viewership and ad revenue, all while the number of staff earning a six-digit salary has doubled.

The CBC head says she’s “not subject to the short-term incentive plan” available to the rest of the company.

“I have a performance pay based on my objectives, which correspond, obviously, to the company’s, but also to additional objectives,” she explained.

Thomas asked whether Tait had met the metrics that would warrant this performance pay.

“Absolutely, yes. What you have described are the industry trends. I do not control the number of Canadians that have left television to go online,” retorted the president.

“And by the way, equal to the number declining on CBC television that you continue to report is an increase in millions that are watching Gem.”

CBC President’s own words on if she deserves a bonus for meeting performance targets.⁰

Despite firing 800 people, declining viewership, declining ad revenue, and declining trust, President of Canada’s state broadcaster says she deserves more taxpayer money.💰💰💰#defundcbc… pic.twitter.com/M0WznwlSW1 — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasMP) January 31, 2024

This hearing comes after the broadcaster announced last December that it would lay off 600 employees nationwide at the beginning of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The layoffs are expected to impact union members (85%) and non-union workers (15%) across the organization.

At least 250 positions will be eliminated on the French-speaking side of the broadcaster, according to a statement.

Tait was also questioned about executive bonuses during an interview with CBC News anchor Adrienne Arsenault just hours after the layoff announcement.

The corporation faces budget cuts of $125 million, stating that the cuts are due to inflation, “fierce competition from digital giants,” and dwindling television ad revenue.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre