These Canadian airports are hiring and some jobs don't require a degree

If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Several airports across Canada have job openings right now, and some roles don’t require degrees.

You’ll help ensure that daily operations run smoothly in these positions, some of which are behind the scenes, while others require you to interact with customers.

Ready for a career change? Brush up your resume and see if you qualify for these roles.

Requirements: Post-secondary school diploma or degree, three years of experience in an airport or security operations. Must have a strong knowledge of emergency response procedures.

Description: You’ll be responsible for monitoring access control systems, monitoring camera systems, assessing alarms and activities, and dispatching resources as required. You’ll also assist employees with keycard issues and asses unattended items.

Where: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in administration, finance, engineering, or a relevant field, as well as seven to 10 years of experience.

Description: You’ll be responsible for the annual investment planning and creating a forecast of operating expenses and capital expenditures. You’ll identify trends and mitigate risks for the organization, and will also host meetings and workshops to ensure that projects run smoothly.

Where: Edmonton International Airport

Requirements: Diploma in digital media or a related field, as well as three to five years of experience.

Description: You’ll create a strategy for digital marketing campaigns, provide input, and develop concepts based on understanding how to engage various audiences across different platforms best. You will also keep track of trends, innovations, and best practices and work with internal stakeholders.

Where: Calgary International Airport

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent (GED)

Description: As a pre-board screening officer, you’ll ensure the safety and security of the travelling public. You’ll be tasked with screening passengers, non-passengers, and baggage. In addition to controlling access to restricted areas, you’ll interact with customers professionally and ethically.

Where: Vancouver International Airport

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent combination of training and experience, as well as two years of experience in an airline/airport operations environment.

Description: In this role, you’ll create a seasonal schedule by updating the operational database and building the gating, towing and parking plan. You’ll also help develop schedules for the check-in counter and baggage carousel and assign baggage piers in the bag hall.