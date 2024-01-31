Mid-week lottery winners: Two people just split the Lotto Max second prize

Two very lucky lottery players in Canada just woke up to the news that they’ll be taking home a Lotto Max prize.

The draw for the $34 million jackpot took place on Tuesday, January 30, but no one matched the winning numbers 01, 06, 12, 18, 26, 27, 40, and bonus number 42. However, two people did match six of the seven numbers and the bonus number.

As a result, they’ll each receive a cheque for $77,831.40. According to PlayNow, the winning tickets were sold in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

The third prize will be split between 38 winners who matched six of the seven numbers and will each receive $4,096.40.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers are 34, 36, 85, and 96, but no one won the $500,000 top prize. However, after matching the number 8633570, someone just became a brand new millionaire after winning an Encore prize worth $1 million, according to OLG.

Recently, one winner said he was left sleepless and shaking after winning a scratch-and-win prize.

Matthew Zomar of Aldergrove, BC, scored $50,000 on the Jack Frost Scratch & Win game he recently received as a Christmas gift.

“I was on an adrenaline rush and couldn’t fall asleep until 4 am,” Zomar recalled of the moments he learned he had won big.

Similarly, Kevin Lahey, a Cambridge, Ontario, resident, finally won big after regularly playing the lottery for over 20 years.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app and thought I won $100, so I went and grabbed my glasses,” he recalled.

He was shocked to discover that he won $100,000 in the January 9 Merry Millions draw.

Lahey said he’ll put his money toward retirement and his future.

“I will let this settle in before making any other decisions,” he said.

With files from Daniel Chai