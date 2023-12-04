CBC/Radio-Canada has announced that it will lay off 600 employees nationwide at the beginning of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

According to the French-language publication LaPresse, CBC and Radio Canada’s CEO Catherine Tait told employees about the mass layoffs during a meeting on Monday.

The layoffs will impact union members (85%) and non-union workers (15%). At least 250 positions will be eliminated on the French-speaking side of the broadcaster.

Radio-Canada is facing budget cuts of $125 million (not the $100 million that was previously announced), and Tait revealed that the cuts are due to inflation, “fierce competition from digital giants,” and revenue decline from traditional television.

A CBC employee who attended Monday’s meeting but asked to remain anonymous told Daily Hive they were told the bulk of cuts would happen in the spring, and about 200 current job vacancies would not be filled as a result of the cutbacks. Staff were not told what newsrooms, provinces or sections would be targeted by the layoffs.

In October, Michel Bissonnette, senior vice president of French Services at Radio-Canada, made headlines when he resigned, and his departure was soon followed by a hiring freeze.

News of the upcoming announcement of the layoffs started circulating online on Sunday, prompting Tait to apologize to employees that the news leaked into the media before they were informed.

People called the news “shocking,” with many upset by the timing of the announcement close to the holidays.

#BREAKING: CBC/Radio-Canada employees will have a virtual meeting on Monday with CEO Catherine Tait. Between 600 and 700 employees are expected to be laid off across the country, 300 just in Quebec. So much for a ‘Merry Christmas!” via Marty Forbes — Stefan Ottenbrite (@StefanM411) December 4, 2023

The CBC is going to be one of those “ya don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone” kind of things. Despite all the problems, it knits this big, fractious country together and it’s the nearest thing we have to impartial broadcast news. — Jack Todd (@jacktodd46) December 4, 2023

This would be shocking.

For those who don’t know though, Radio-Canada accounts for about 40% of the CBC budget so it shouldn’t surprise they would have big layoff numbers. https://t.co/vyepblGWD0 — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) December 4, 2023

More to come…