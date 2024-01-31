"Wheel of Fortune" fans claim player was "ripped off" $40K prize on puzzle she "clearly" solved

People online are going to bat for a Wheel of Fortune contestant who they say clearly solved a bonus-round puzzle.

Megan, who’s a teacher from California, made it to the bonus round on Tuesday night only to stop short of winning an extra $40,000.

However, Wheel of Fortune viewers are saying she should’ve nabbed the prize because they “clearly” heard her solve it.

The category? Living thing.

Besides the given letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, Megan chose C, D, P and A, which gave her “P_N_ _RC_ _ D” as her clue.

When the 10-second timer started, her first guess sounded like she said “Pink Orchid,” which is the correct answer.

However, she continued trying to sound out the words, landing on “Pony Orchid,” before time ran out.

“You might’ve been overthinking a type of orchid,” said host Pat Sajak as the board showed the full answer.

“Pink, oh!” Megan reacted.

“I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you,” Sajak regrettably expressed.

When Megan found out she could’ve won $40,000, she gave a disappointed “Aw!”

While the contestant herself didn’t object to the loss, fans online claim she was “ripped off” and swear they heard her guess “pink orchid” first.

Wow,… @WheelofFortune just ripped that woman off. She said pink orchid was the first thing she said and didn’t give her the puzzle… — McJadeRex (@McJadeRex) January 31, 2024

Okay @WheelofFortune if you play tonight’s episode again for the final puzzle, the one that just aired, you will hear clearly that she said “pink orchid”. You did not properly credit the winner. Go and play it back. Seriously she said exactly that! Pink Orchid! — 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐞 (@PaganWitch87) January 31, 2024

I am FUMING!! She got it she said pink orchid! Wtf?! #WheelOfFortune — Deedee ✨🇨🇦 (@Deedee21991333) January 31, 2024

Many are calling on Wheel of Fortune to give Megan the prize.

Hey @WheelofFortune I definitely heard the contestant say “pink orchid” at the beginning of that final puzzle & rewound it to make sure. You owe her some $$$.#oops — Nick (@THEGingeriest) January 31, 2024

However, one viewer pointed out that if you turn on the closed captions, it will read “something orchid.”

“That’s probably why she didn’t argue about her response being wrong,” reads the X post.

Turn on closed captions and it will read “something orchid”, but it’s hard to hear except the ending. That’s probably why she didn’t argue about her response being wrong.

She knew what she said. — mr mikey (@mrmikey70448057) January 31, 2024

You can watch the video below and judge for yourself if Megan really deserves that $40,000.