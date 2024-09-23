Ka-ching: Canadians getting GST credit payment soon

Money incoming: Canadians will soon get their last GST credit payments of the year.

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

According to the government, this credit aims to help families with low and modest incomes offset the taxes they pay.

If you’re eligible, you’ll see extra cash in your bank account on October 4.

Who’s eligible for the payment?

The government says you’re generally eligible for the payment if you’re at least 19 years old and a Canadian resident for income tax purposes a month before the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) makes the payment and at the beginning of the month.

If you are under 19 years old, the government says you must meet at least one of the following conditions during the same period:

You have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner

You are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child

According to the government, parents in a shared custody situation may be eligible for half of the credit for that child.

Additionally, if your income is equal to or exceeds the amounts below, you or your family won’t be eligible for the credit.