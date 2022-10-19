Feds officially double GST Credit — here's how much Canadians will get

Around 11 million Canadians are about to get hundreds more dollars from the federal government next month.

Bill C-30 received royal assent on Tuesday, which means the Goods and Services Tax Credit has officially been doubled for at least six months.

According to a news release from Canada’s Department of Finance, those who are eligible will automatically receive their payments starting in early November.

“By doubling the GST Credit for six months we’re ensuring our support is compassionate, targeted, and fiscally responsible, while not adding fuel to the fire of inflation,” stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland in a news release.

Our government is delivering support to help Canadians with the cost of living. Today we passed legislation to double the GST Credit for 6 months — giving 11 million Canadian households more support when it is needed most. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) October 18, 2022

How much more will Canadians get?

The government says those without children will receive up to an extra $234.

Couples with two children will receive up to an extra $467 this year, and seniors will receive an extra $225 on average.

The legislation is the first of two introduced this fall by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aiming to support Canadians amid the rising cost of living.

Bill C-31 is the second piece of legislation that includes dental care and housing top-up programs for all Canadians.

That bill is still before Parliament.

In August, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh warned Trudeau that he would end the confidence-and-supply agreement if the dental care program falls through.